One dead, two injured as Russia shells Novohrodivka – Donetsk region authorities

The Russian occupation forces shelled the town of Novohrodivka in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, one man was killed and two women were injured and hospitalized as a result of the attack, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"At least one person was killed and two people were injured as a result of an attack on Novohradivka. The Russian forces shelled the town today at around 15:30. As of now, we know that one man, born in 1963, was killed. Two women were injured and taken to hospital," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The search and rescue operations continue at the scene of the strike.