AFU General Staff: Russian Army carries out five missile, 55 air strikes over day

"In general, the enemy launched five missile and 55 air strikes, carried out 60 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, as a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses were destroyed and damaged," the General Staff said in a Facebook message.

As the General Staff said, in just a day, more than 120 settlements of Ukraine were subjected to artillery and mortar fire from the enemy. The Russian army carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Pysarivka, Lukashevka, Ponomarenky of Sumy region, Razdolivka, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Paraskoviyivka, Kostiantynivka and Velyka Novoselka of Donetsk region.