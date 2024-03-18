Facts

12:40 18.03.2024

Cabinet approves Ukraine Facility plan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the plan for the Ukraine Facility, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"It is the basis for the provision of financial support within the program, which is designed for four years and has a total volume of EUR 50 billion. The plan contains structural reforms that correspond to more than 100 quarterly indicators. These are European approaches to public administration reform, to fight against corruption, to economic and sectoral reforms in various areas: from the energy and agricultural industries. In addition, the document spells out cross-cutting areas such as the green transition, digitalization, and European integration," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, the plan was developed jointly with European partners to strengthen Ukraine and bring EU membership closer.

"In the near future, we will submit it for consideration by the European Commission. Thanks to the implementation of the reforms of the Ukraine Facility plan, Ukraine will be able to receive about EUR 16 billion this year," he concluded.

