Facts

10:59 18.03.2024

Russian troops carry out 14 missile, 75 air strikes per day, attack Ukraine with 27 suicide drones, 17 of them eliminated

1 min read
The enemy carried out 14 missile and 75 air strikes, carried out 95 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, according to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday morning.

Thus, over the past 24 hours, the settlements of Lukashivka, Chernihiv region; Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka, Oleksandrivka, Luhivka of Sumy region and the regional center; Vovchansk, Hoptivka, Basove, Kharkiv region; Netailove, Novoselivka Persha, Shakhtarske, Makarivka, Staromayorskoye, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhia region were subjected to airstrikes.

Also about 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using 22 Shahed-type UAVs. The Ukrainian air defense forces and means destroyed 17 of these attack UAVs.

Tags: #enemy

