Facts

11:12 12.01.2024

Zelenskyy: Partners hand over to Ukraine ‘some long-range weapons’ that destroyed 26 helicopters, 12 Russia’s aircraft over day

The partner states handed over to Ukraine "some long-range weapons" that destroyed 26 helicopters and 12 Russian aircraft over day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists from the Baltic media.

"The partners know that ‘some long–range weapons’ that they gave us, ‘some’ - I won't say what now, but now, listening to me, they understand: we destroyed 26 helicopters over day, 12 aircraft that went to the skies and launched missiles, against which these systems [Western air defense] worked, shot down. We destroyed 12 at a time. We just had something to destroy it," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that "this is a long–range weapon transferred by partners, which destroyed the Russian aircraft that took off to bomb us - this is our protection."

"And we did not attack with these long-range weapons, it was part of our defense, our air defense," he stated.

Tags: #weapons #zelenskyy

