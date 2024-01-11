Cabinet withdraws draft law on mobilization

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has withdrawn the draft law on mobilization, previously submitted to Parliament, said Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, in accordance with the first part of Article 104 of the Regulations of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, has withdrawn the draft law of Ukraine ‘On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine to improve certain issues of mobilization, military registration and military service’ (register. No. 10378), submitted by the government of Ukraine, for its revision," Melnychuk wrote on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, said that the Verkhovna Rada returns the draft law on mobilization to the subject of legislative initiative, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, for revision.