Zelenskyy: Ukraine must prove it’s capable of snatching just peace from Russia

Ukraine has proved that Russia can be stopped, now it must prove that it is capable of snatching just peace from Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Vilnius on Wednesday.

"We have proved that Russia can be stopped. Now we need to prove that we are capable of snatching just peace," he said.

Zelenskyy called the visit to Lithuania "a visit of our confidence – of the peoples who border Russia."

"We will be able to defend our independence, defend our statehood," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "Lithuania and Ukraine will not become hostages of geography and will not allow Russia to destroy our and your statehood."

"Together we must determine what decisions this year will bring us. These should be decisions in favor of our freedom," the Ukrainian leader said.