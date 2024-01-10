Russia intensifies forced mobilization in occupied communities of Kherson, Zaporizhia regions – GUR

Russian troops have activated the mechanisms of forced mobilization in the occupied communities of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"Now chekists (the security officers) have focused special attention on farmers: Russians have sent written demands to all men of military age to immediately register for military service on farms in a number of settlements," the message published on the GUR Telegram channel says.

It is noted that the occupiers threaten the local population in case of non-compliance with the directive.

"Agricultural enterprises or individual farmers will be punished with fines of 400,000 rubles (about $4,500), but paying this amount does not guarantee avoiding participation in the war against Ukraine in the ranks of the army of the aggressor state of Russia," the message reads.

According to the GUR, the intensification of forced mobilization, which Russians are now resorting to in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, is caused by the need to cover the losses of personnel, as well as a decrease in support for the war among the Russian population.