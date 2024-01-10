Facts

09:37 10.01.2024

Russia intensifies forced mobilization in occupied communities of Kherson, Zaporizhia regions – GUR

1 min read
Russia intensifies forced mobilization in occupied communities of Kherson, Zaporizhia regions – GUR

Russian troops have activated the mechanisms of forced mobilization in the occupied communities of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"Now chekists (the security officers) have focused special attention on farmers: Russians have sent written demands to all men of military age to immediately register for military service on farms in a number of settlements," the message published on the GUR Telegram channel says.

It is noted that the occupiers threaten the local population in case of non-compliance with the directive.

"Agricultural enterprises or individual farmers will be punished with fines of 400,000 rubles (about $4,500), but paying this amount does not guarantee avoiding participation in the war against Ukraine in the ranks of the army of the aggressor state of Russia," the message reads.

According to the GUR, the intensification of forced mobilization, which Russians are now resorting to in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, is caused by the need to cover the losses of personnel, as well as a decrease in support for the war among the Russian population.

Tags: #mobilization #occupied_territories

MORE ABOUT

16:50 08.01.2024
EBA calls for finalizing draft law on mobilization

EBA calls for finalizing draft law on mobilization

10:46 27.12.2023
Military, MPs must decide on new rules of mobilization – Zelenskyy

Military, MPs must decide on new rules of mobilization – Zelenskyy

15:44 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny: We agreed to keep two notions in our legislation – fit or unfit for military service

Zaluzhny: We agreed to keep two notions in our legislation – fit or unfit for military service

15:29 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny on mobilization of 400,000-500,000 people: Military command doesn't give request with specific figures

Zaluzhny on mobilization of 400,000-500,000 people: Military command doesn't give request with specific figures

11:39 26.12.2023
Current MPs have deferment from conscription during mobilization; this right isn't applicable to civil servants, officers of BES, prosecutor's office – bill

Current MPs have deferment from conscription during mobilization; this right isn't applicable to civil servants, officers of BES, prosecutor's office – bill

11:18 26.12.2023
Mobilization bill stipulates lowering conscription age, number of other innovations – media

Mobilization bill stipulates lowering conscription age, number of other innovations – media

13:43 25.12.2023
About 4,000 foster children remain in occupied territory or deported to Russian territory – Reintegration Ministry

About 4,000 foster children remain in occupied territory or deported to Russian territory – Reintegration Ministry

15:36 28.11.2023
Russia preparing to hold 'elections' in occupied territories of Ukraine – Defense intelligence

Russia preparing to hold 'elections' in occupied territories of Ukraine – Defense intelligence

20:07 24.11.2023
Zelenskyy instructs to prepare comprehensive plan for mobilization

Zelenskyy instructs to prepare comprehensive plan for mobilization

16:07 25.09.2023
About 3,000 settlements of Ukraine are under temporary occupation after Febr 24, 2022 – Reintegration Ministry

About 3,000 settlements of Ukraine are under temporary occupation after Febr 24, 2022 – Reintegration Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian, Lithuanian presidents' joint statement: There is 'no place for any kind of fatigue' in commitment to support Ukraine

Zelenskyy on Putin: He won't finish it until we all finish it together

Zelenskyy: Ukraine must prove it’s capable of snatching just peace from Russia

More than 1,900 objects of cultural infrastructure of Ukraine suffer due to Russian aggression – Culture Ministry

Rada appoints Pischanska head of Accounting Chamber

LATEST

Ukraine, Lithuania sign documents on cooperation in defense sector

Ukrainian, Lithuanian presidents' joint statement: There is 'no place for any kind of fatigue' in commitment to support Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Air defense systems are what we lack most

Logistical needs of AFU should be provided by Ukrainian manufacturers – Zhumadilov

Zelenskyy on Putin: He won't finish it until we all finish it together

Zelenskyy: Ukraine must prove it’s capable of snatching just peace from Russia

More than 1,900 objects of cultural infrastructure of Ukraine suffer due to Russian aggression – Culture Ministry

Rada appoints Pischanska head of Accounting Chamber

Yermak: We won’t stop working on return of heroes from captivity

Zelenskyy visiting Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

AD
AD
AD
AD