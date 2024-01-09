Facts

10:24 09.01.2024

Yermak: Ukraine ready to be among leading countries that will hold Russia accountable for harm caused to environment

Yermak: Ukraine ready to be among leading countries that will hold Russia accountable for harm caused to environment

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said at the fifth meeting of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War that Ukraine is ready to be among the leading countries that will hold the Russian Federation accountable for the harm caused to the environment, the press service of the head of state reports.

"This horrific, unprovoked and very brutal war continues to kill our people, civilians and military, and to damage the environment. All of these attacks are causing enormous damage. For example, after the latest attack, the air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated significantly due to the high concentration of combustion products, chemicals and dust. The estimated environmental damage exceeded EUR 56 billion with more than 3,300 documented court cases. Ukraine is determined to be one of the first countries in the world to bring the aggressor to justice for environmental damage," Yermak said.

The fifth meeting of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War was co-chaired by Yermak and former Deputy Prime Minister, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallström.

The Head of the President's Office informed the interlocutors of the upcoming meeting of national security advisors and political advisors to the heads of state on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula to be held in Davos. Andriy Yermak emphasized that the following points of the Formula are to be discussed during the meeting: withdrawal of Russian troops, restoration of justice, ecological safety, security commitments and prevention of escalation, confirmation of the end of the war.

"This year will not be easy. But this year can be a transformative and crucial one. We have a lot of work to do, and the environmental aspect remains our top priority. I thank you for your dedication and urge you to continue your efforts," the Head of the President's Office emphasized.

