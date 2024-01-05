Facts

20:37 05.01.2024

Kuleba announces contacts with new Polish govt at all levels to solve existing problems

2 min read
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba announced contacts with the new Polish government at all levels to resolve existing problematic issues.

"Regarding Poland. The story is complex. The visit of Sikorski [the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry] on December 22, he brought and conveyed to the president certain signals from the new Polish government, voiced Poland's vision for solving these problems. We saw a commitment to solving problems. But now they need to be resolved. And then there will be contacts with the new Polish government at all levels, I will say this. I won't go into specifics for now, but they are already planned. We will look for solutions," Kuleba said during a live broadcast on Instagram with journalist Vadym Karpiak.

The Foreign Minister said "in the end, the victory of Ukraine is the vital interest of Poland and the issue of Poland's survival as well. For this, problems will need to be solved."

On December 22, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, during a meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, voiced new proposals for bilateral cooperation and expressed a strong desire to support Ukraine both economically and militarily.

Sikorski also, at a press conference with Kuleba in Kyiv, stated the need to restore the conditions of fair competition in trade between the two countries, so that everyone receives benefits.

Tags: #poland #plans #kuleba

