Commander of AFU Air Forces thanks Ukrainian pilots for their impeccable combat work after explosions in Crimea

Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Polischuk, commented on the explosions in occupied Sevastopol and Yevpatoria and thanked the Ukrainian pilots and all those who planned the operation for their impeccable combat work.

"On January 2, the Ministry of Lies of the Russian Federation reported on the defeat by Russian missiles ‘of a bunker with Deputy of Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny and nine more generals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.’" “Greetings to the occupiers in Crimea! I am waiting for the same epic report from enemy propaganda from Sevastopol and Yevpatoria on January 4, and once again I thank the pilots of the Air Force and everyone who planned the operation for their impeccable combat work,” he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, the AFU Strategic Communications Service (Stratcom) reported that a command post of Russian troops near Sevastopol was hit. “Today, at about 15:00, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the command post of the unification of the Russian occupation forces near Sevastopol. Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!” the Telegram channel of the AFU Stratcom says.

Earlier, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind and the publication Crimea.Realities news portal reported that explosions were heard in Sevastopol and Yevpatoria in the temporarily occupied Crimea.