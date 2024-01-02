President of Estonia: Russia's attack a crime against humanity, partners must switch into new gear in support for Ukraine

President of Estonia Alar Karis has described Russia's another massive attack against the Ukrainian civilians as a crime against humanity and called on partners to "switch into a new gear" in their support for Ukraine.

"Again a barbaric mass missile attack against Ukrainian civilians. This is a crime against humanity, which will not go unpunished at the international tribunal. Western supplied air defence doing its job to help save lives. Let's switch into a new gear in our support to help Ukraine!" he said on X Social Network on Tuesday.