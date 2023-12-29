Facts

15:15 29.12.2023

Fourth person killed as result of missile attack found in Kyiv



Four people were killed as a result of Russia's missile attack on Kyiv on Friday morning, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko has said.

"Rescuers have removed from under the rubble the body of another killed person. Thus, the death toll of the missile strike increased to four people. The search and rescue operation continues," the military administration said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, three dead and 29 injured were reported in Kyiv.

Tags: #kyiv

