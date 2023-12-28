FlixBus plans to increase number of routes from Ukraine by 10-15 in 2024, adding trips to new countries

The largest bus operator in Europe, FlixBus, will increase the number of passenger routes by 10-15 in 2024, adding trips to new countries located to the west and south of Ukraine, and is also working to update the company's bus fleet.

Managing Director of FlixBus in Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic States Michal Lehman spoke about this in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We want, first of all, to expand our network and add new countries. We will expand to the west and south, adding more countries. We will inform you which countries these will be as soon as we receive the appropriate permits," Lehman said.

He said that the company plans significant growth, but how quickly and to what extent it will be able to implement its plans will depend on the process of obtaining official permits.

"It is not one or two new lines, but 10-15. I don't want to make promises now, because everything depends on how quickly the permits are issued," Leman said. He added that the company is already submitting applications for over 10 new lines.

The managing director of FlixBus in Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states said that the company will continue to work on updating the fleet of buses used on the routes.

"When we started in Ukraine, most buses were manufactured eight to nine years ago. Today, five to seven years, some are even newer, and we will continue this process," Leman said, pointing out that FlixBus pays special attention to inclusivity and has buses in the fleet with conditions for people with disabilities in wheelchairs. The number of such buses will increase.

The director of FlixBus in Ukraine noted the need to raise market standards in international bus transportation, offering buses on routes equipped with toilets and access to Wi-Fi.

Travel operator FlixMobility has been developing bus services in Ukraine since 2019. Today, the company's buses operate 25 direct bus services to six European countries: Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria. The bus network connects 22 cities in Ukraine and 48 abroad. Sixty-five buses are running between Ukraine and Europe.