Air force eliminates seven out of eight enemy suicide bombers attacked Ukraine's three regions

The air force eliminated seven out of eight enemy suicide bombers that attacked three regions of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Seven drones were shot down by fighter aircraft, air defense units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine within Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhia regions," the AFU said.

It is noted that on the night of December 28, Russian occupiers attacked eight UAVs of the Shahed type from Primorsko-Akhtarsk region – Russia.