Facts

09:24 28.12.2023

Air force eliminates seven out of eight enemy suicide bombers attacked Ukraine's three regions

Air force eliminates seven out of eight enemy suicide bombers attacked Ukraine's three regions

The air force eliminated seven out of eight enemy suicide bombers that attacked three regions of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Seven drones were shot down by fighter aircraft, air defense units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine within Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhia regions," the AFU said.

It is noted that on the night of December 28, Russian occupiers attacked eight UAVs of the Shahed type from Primorsko-Akhtarsk region – Russia.

10:49 22.12.2023
Twenty-four out of 28 enemy shaheds destroyed – Air Force

09:35 22.12.2023
Fire in Kyiv’s Solomyansky district due to debris hit of enemy shahed eliminated, three apartments partially destroyed

09:29 21.12.2023
At night, air defense destroys 34 of 35 Shahed UAVs attacked Ukraine – Air Force

15:41 16.12.2023
Defense forces liquidate 30 out of 31 enemy drones – Air Force

09:25 14.12.2023
As result of Odesa region's night shelling by Shahed UAVs, 11 people initially injured, incl three children

09:57 13.12.2023
Ten ballistic missiles, 10 UAVs, attacking Kyiv, destroyed – Air Force

09:57 08.12.2023
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 14 of 19 cruise missiles launched by Russia – Air Force speaker

11:59 02.12.2023
At night, Ukrainian air defense eliminates ten of eleven Shaheds, one X-59 missile – Air Force

10:14 30.11.2023
At night, 14 out of 20 Shahed-136/131 UAVs attacking Ukraine destroyed – Air Force

12:07 25.11.2023
Air defense eliminate 74 out of 75 enemy drones - Air Force

Stefanchuk names priorities in Rada work for 2024: Ensuring mobilization processes, European integration, Ukraine-NATO rapprochement

Civilian ship heading to load grain blown up by enemy mine in Black Sea, two sailors wounded

USA provides $250 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon

PM: Under eRecovery program we starting payments to Ukrainians whose homes destroyed by Russians

IT Army attacks largest ERP system in Russia, stops its operation

Two Ukrainian women injured as result of accident in Turkish province of Sakarya – MFA

Stefanchuk names priorities in Rada work for 2024: Ensuring mobilization processes, European integration, Ukraine-NATO rapprochement

McDonald's opens new restaurant on highway in Stoyanka near Kyiv

FlixBus plans to increase number of routes from Ukraine by 10-15 in 2024, adding trips to new countries

Ihnat denies statement on presence of F-16s in Ukraine

Civilian ship heading to load grain blown up by enemy mine in Black Sea, two sailors wounded

Ukrainian POWs are in very poor physical condition on Russian territory – Lubinets

Ukraine plans to begin mass production of 155mm shells next year – Kamyshin

USA provides $250 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon

Polish govt hopes for swift resolution of Ukrainian-Polish border blockade – Tusk

