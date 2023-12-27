Zelenskyy: Ukraine must produce by itself or with partners all weapons it needs

Ukraine must produce independently or together with partners all the weapons necessary to combat aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Tuesday.

According to him, the Staff Headquarters meeting was almost entirely devoted to the production of weapons next year.

“Every aspect – from artillery to drones and missiles – was discussed in detail, with thorough clarification on enterprises, contracts, and state investment in production. Involving everyone responsible for the result for the state. The Ministry of Strategic Industries, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, and the Commander-in-Chief,” Zelenskyy said.

“Together with the Prime Minister, we outlined the amount of funds to be allocated to the defense sector as a matter of urgency. Additionally, government officials must decide on all the objectives for our diplomatic activities next year – specifically regarding agreements with partners on arms production, supply of components and equipment,” he noted.

Ukraine, he said, “must produce, either independently or jointly with partners, everything necessary for protection against any forms of Russian aggression. We can provide this.”