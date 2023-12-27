Facts

10:10 27.12.2023

Zelenskyy: Ukraine must produce by itself or with partners all weapons it needs

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine must produce by itself or with partners all weapons it needs

Ukraine must produce independently or together with partners all the weapons necessary to combat aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Tuesday.

According to him, the Staff Headquarters meeting was almost entirely devoted to the production of weapons next year.

“Every aspect – from artillery to drones and missiles – was discussed in detail, with thorough clarification on enterprises, contracts, and state investment in production. Involving everyone responsible for the result for the state. The Ministry of Strategic Industries, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, and the Commander-in-Chief,” Zelenskyy said.

“Together with the Prime Minister, we outlined the amount of funds to be allocated to the defense sector as a matter of urgency. Additionally, government officials must decide on all the objectives for our diplomatic activities next year – specifically regarding agreements with partners on arms production, supply of components and equipment,” he noted.

Ukraine, he said, “must produce, either independently or jointly with partners, everything necessary for protection against any forms of Russian aggression. We can provide this.”

Tags: #weapons #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

10:10 27.12.2023
NATO is foundation of security for Ukraine and Europe – Zelenskyy on meeting on cooperation with NATO

NATO is foundation of security for Ukraine and Europe – Zelenskyy on meeting on cooperation with NATO

20:38 26.12.2023
Zelenskyy talks to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Zelenskyy talks to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

13:35 26.12.2023
Zelenskyy following HQ meeting results: 2024 should be time of significant growth in domestic defense production

Zelenskyy following HQ meeting results: 2024 should be time of significant growth in domestic defense production

10:32 26.12.2023
Zelenskyy: Every Russian pilot must make choice whether to continue participating in this war

Zelenskyy: Every Russian pilot must make choice whether to continue participating in this war

15:20 25.12.2023
Downed Russian planes create right mood for Christmas – Zelenskyy

Downed Russian planes create right mood for Christmas – Zelenskyy

19:04 22.12.2023
Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector

Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector

16:31 22.12.2023
Zelenskyy on priorities of foreign policy service: We need more weapons

Zelenskyy on priorities of foreign policy service: We need more weapons

20:51 21.12.2023
Orban accepts Zelenskyy's invitation to hold bilateral meeting – media

Orban accepts Zelenskyy's invitation to hold bilateral meeting – media

19:07 21.12.2023
Zelenskyy hosts Japanese Ambassador, thanks him for support of Japanese people, govt

Zelenskyy hosts Japanese Ambassador, thanks him for support of Japanese people, govt

10:20 20.12.2023
Zelenskyy: We will produce a million drones next year

Zelenskyy: We will produce a million drones next year

AD

HOT NEWS

Syrsky: Enemy intensively advancing in Kupyansk, Lymany, Siversk and Bakhmut directions – we’re strengthening defense

Some 70% of customers of Kherson region remain without power supply

Since start of full–scale war, Russia carries out 465 chemical attacks, 81 of them in December – AFU General Staff

Invaders fire 853 shells at Kherson region during day: three people killed, 16 injured

Defense forces eliminate 790 invaders over day – General Staff

LATEST

Syrsky: Enemy intensively advancing in Kupyansk, Lymany, Siversk and Bakhmut directions – we’re strengthening defense

Some 70% of customers of Kherson region remain without power supply

Since start of full–scale war, Russia carries out 465 chemical attacks, 81 of them in December – AFU General Staff

Military, MPs must decide on new rules of mobilization – Zelenskyy

Invaders fire 853 shells at Kherson region during day: three people killed, 16 injured

Defense forces eliminate 790 invaders over day – General Staff

Fire breaks out in Odesa region amid downed UAV crash, with dead, injured reported – region’s head

Ukrainian Red Cross joins project of Social Policy Ministry on social adaptation of veterans

AFU General Staff: Aviation of defense forces carry out 17 strikes on enemy personnel, equipment over day

Zaluzhny: Our troops still in northern part of Maryinka, but this settlement no longer exists

AD
AD
AD
AD