Facts

13:35 26.12.2023

Zelenskyy following HQ meeting results: 2024 should be time of significant growth in domestic defense production

2 min read
Zelenskyy following HQ meeting results: 2024 should be time of significant growth in domestic defense production

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Headquarters, during which details of planning for 2024 were discussed.

"Held a meeting of the Headquarters. There were a lot of details, mainly on planning for the next year and providing for our Defense and Security Forces," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The president said that during the Headquarters, reports from the Ministry of Strategic Industry, the Ministry of Defense, approvals from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were heard, and the distribution of orders and an increase in the number of manufacturers in the defense industry were discussed.

"Now hundreds of companies are already involved in key industries, and I am grateful to every enterprise that provides the desired result for our soldiers. The year of 2024 should be a time of significant growth in domestic defense production. We are securing contracts and the budget," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

He also noted that special attention at Headquarters meeting was paid to the production of all types of necessary drones, in particular FPVs and ammunition for them. According to the president, "Ukraine must become capable of providing all the necessary needs for drones."

In addition, reports were heard from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and the commanders of the directions on the situation at the front, specific positions and needs were discussed.

"I am grateful to our Air Force for the spectacular replenishment of the Russian submarine Black Sea Fleet with another vessel. The invaders will not have a single quiet place in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

10:32 26.12.2023
Zelenskyy: Every Russian pilot must make choice whether to continue participating in this war

Zelenskyy: Every Russian pilot must make choice whether to continue participating in this war

15:20 25.12.2023
Downed Russian planes create right mood for Christmas – Zelenskyy

Downed Russian planes create right mood for Christmas – Zelenskyy

19:04 22.12.2023
Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector

Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector

16:31 22.12.2023
Zelenskyy on priorities of foreign policy service: We need more weapons

Zelenskyy on priorities of foreign policy service: We need more weapons

20:51 21.12.2023
Orban accepts Zelenskyy's invitation to hold bilateral meeting – media

Orban accepts Zelenskyy's invitation to hold bilateral meeting – media

19:07 21.12.2023
Zelenskyy hosts Japanese Ambassador, thanks him for support of Japanese people, govt

Zelenskyy hosts Japanese Ambassador, thanks him for support of Japanese people, govt

10:20 20.12.2023
Zelenskyy: We will produce a million drones next year

Zelenskyy: We will produce a million drones next year

09:58 20.12.2023
Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

09:35 20.12.2023
If I get rid of my team, we will become weaker – Zelenskyy

If I get rid of my team, we will become weaker – Zelenskyy

08:01 20.12.2023
We’re trying to arrange meeting with Orban – Zelenskyy

We’re trying to arrange meeting with Orban – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Southern Defense Forces: Over 330 guided bombs dropped by enemy from tactical aircraft in Dec

AFU General Staff denies info on death of 108 Ukrainian soldiers near Avdiivka

British Defense Secretary: Over past four months 20% of Russia's Black Sea Fleet been destroyed

Tactical aviation destroys Russian landing ship Novocherkassk with cruise missiles – AFU

Zhovkva confident in financial support of Ukraine from EU

LATEST

Decision to convene Intergovernmental Conference to be physical beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession – Ambassador Chentsov

Some 1,000 religious communities join OCU since start of full-scale war - Yelensky

Southern Defense Forces: FPV drones in some areas beginning to replace enemy artillery

Southern Defense Forces: Over 330 guided bombs dropped by enemy from tactical aircraft in Dec

AFU General Staff denies info on death of 108 Ukrainian soldiers near Avdiivka

British Defense Secretary: Over past four months 20% of Russia's Black Sea Fleet been destroyed

Tactical aviation destroys Russian landing ship Novocherkassk with cruise missiles – AFU

First cohort of Ukrainian pilots learning to fly F-16s in Denmark after completing basic training in UK

France hands over second pilot ship to Ukraine to help export grains

Zhovkva confident in financial support of Ukraine from EU

AD
AD
AD
AD