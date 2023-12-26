Zelenskyy following HQ meeting results: 2024 should be time of significant growth in domestic defense production

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Headquarters, during which details of planning for 2024 were discussed.

"Held a meeting of the Headquarters. There were a lot of details, mainly on planning for the next year and providing for our Defense and Security Forces," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The president said that during the Headquarters, reports from the Ministry of Strategic Industry, the Ministry of Defense, approvals from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were heard, and the distribution of orders and an increase in the number of manufacturers in the defense industry were discussed.

"Now hundreds of companies are already involved in key industries, and I am grateful to every enterprise that provides the desired result for our soldiers. The year of 2024 should be a time of significant growth in domestic defense production. We are securing contracts and the budget," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

He also noted that special attention at Headquarters meeting was paid to the production of all types of necessary drones, in particular FPVs and ammunition for them. According to the president, "Ukraine must become capable of providing all the necessary needs for drones."

In addition, reports were heard from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and the commanders of the directions on the situation at the front, specific positions and needs were discussed.

"I am grateful to our Air Force for the spectacular replenishment of the Russian submarine Black Sea Fleet with another vessel. The invaders will not have a single quiet place in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.