Zelenskyy: Every Russian pilot must make choice whether to continue participating in this war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy again noted the air defense forces, who shot down five Russian SU aircraft during the pre-Christmas week.

"Once again, I extend my Christmas greetings to everyone. And right now, on this Christmas evening, it is important to speak about many of our people who are on duty, at combat posts, in battle, defending our state and people at any time of day or night, on holidays and ordinary days. Yesterday, on Christmas Eve, our warriors shot down nearly 30 Shahed drones, several missiles and two more Russian military aircraft. All in one evening," the president said in a video address on Monday.

In total, he said, "five Su aircraft were shot down in the week before Christmas." "This is really impressive, thank you. Every Russian pilot must make a clear choice whether to continue participating in this war," the president said.

Our air defense, he noted, will become increasingly powerful. "Especially when we receive additional systems that have already been agreed upon, including F-16s."

Zelenskyy also thanked the employees of the State Emergency Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and energy workers "for a bright Christmas."

"And please, if you haven't done so yet, get in touch with your loved ones or those you just know who are in the Defense Forces now and thank them," he said.