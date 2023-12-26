Polish farmers end blockade at Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint – State Border Guard Service

On Sunday morning, Polish farmers completed a protest in front of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, truck traffic was restored, the State Border Guard Service reports.

"According to information from the Border Guard Service of the Republic of Poland, today at 09:30 the protest action ended in front of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. Registration and passage of cargo vehicles across the border in the direction of entry into Ukraine is carried out as usual. Border guards together with employees of control services are working to ensure the passage of the maximum number of trucks," a message published on the Telegram channel says.

On December 23, Vice Minister of the Polish Ministry of Agrarian Policy Michał Kołodziejczak reported that Polish farmers had suspended protests at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint with Ukraine.