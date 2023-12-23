Facts

16:21 23.12.2023

Polish farmers stop blockade of Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint – Vice Minister of Poland

1 min read

Polish farmers have suspended protests at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint with Ukraine, Vice-Minister of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Poland Michał Kołodziejczak said on his page on X (Twitter).

"Since the very morning, together with Minister Czesław Siekierski, we have talked with the farmers leading the protest. The protest has been suspended, the three main demands will enter the implementation stage in the near future. After the New Year, we sit down at the table to work together on the expected decisions," Kołodziejczak wrote.

According to information from Economic Truth, farmers agreed to unblock the border and demanded the urgent implementation of three conditions - to provide a subsidy for the purchase of corn; maintain agricultural tax at the current year level; and continue liquidity lending.

Polish farmers who joined the blockade of carriers on the border with Ukraine planned to continue their protest until January 3.

 

Tags: #farmers #shehyni

