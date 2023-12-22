Zelenskyy on priorities of foreign policy service: We need more weapons

On the Day of Diplomatic Service Workers, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked them "for their work in the interests of the state of Ukraine, in the interests of our people."

The president said this year in the international sphere Ukraine has achieved things that at the beginning of the year seemed almost unattainable, and the main political result of the year is the beginning of negotiations on our state's membership in the European Union.

"It was really very difficult, to say the least. Many in the world thought that Ukraine was doomed to always depend on old ideas about geopolitics and spheres of influence in Europe. But we changed that," he said.

The president called the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense the main defense result, the main strategic result – the work on implementing the Ukrainian Peace Formula, an important institutional result – rapprochement with NATO on the platform of the Ukraine-NATO Council, as well as the creation of a new architecture of security guarantees within the framework of the Vilnius G7 Declaration.

Among the priorities for 2024, he noted work to strengthen defense support for Ukraine. "We need more weapons because no one is going to give up. Ukraine will win," the head of state said.

In addition, active cooperation with the European Union must continue, namely, the development of a negotiating framework and the beginning of full integration with the EU in all areas.

Zelenskyy noted the importance of maximizing the content of each defense coalition within Ramstein format and in other formats that strengthen the capabilities of our soldiers and the stability of the state. Sanctions against Russia for the war against Ukraine should also be constantly strengthened, the president is convinced.

He also noted the importance of working together with partners to search, freeze and seize Russian assets in favor of Ukraine. "It is only right that the assets of the aggressor state work in defense against the aggressor state, and your job is to ensure that the world is ready to support this. As it has been throughout all these months, these 12 powerful packages," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, work on the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine should continue at different levels. "According to NATO, it's not easy. And we need the key to the decision on the Alliance for Ukraine. And this key should be sought not only in high political offices. We need to convince societies – just as we were able to do at the very beginning of the war to unite around Ukraine. Convince people's hearts," he said.

Representatives of Ukraine should also pay maximum attention to work on the Ukrainian peace formula, the head of state said. "And, of course, Ukrainian diplomacy must continue to be a reliable protector for Ukrainian citizens in all parts of the world, wherever Ukrainians are. Our people must be confident that Ukraine will help. Always," Zelenskyy said.

For his part, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on behalf of the entire diplomatic service, thanked the head of state for his constant support and for the ever-higher standard that the entire diplomatic team takes in the interests of Ukraine. "It's inspiring to move forward and protect our country. These are the words from the entire team, from the entire diplomatic service both here and abroad. Thank you for the kind words, for the new instructions, for the new bar that we all heard about," the minister said.