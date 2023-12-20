Kyivstar restores 100% of services - company president

The largest Ukrainian telecom operator Kyivstar has resumed all the company’s services both in Ukraine and abroad, Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov said on Wednesday.

"We have resumed all services 100% throughout Ukraine, as well as abroad. The last service we restored was international roaming. We started on Monday and finished on Tuesday. All Kyivstar services operate without any restrictions ", Komarov said.

He noted that the company would be able to see real data on the outflow of Kyivstar subscribers to other mobile operators in a few days.

“There are still some problems with internal monitoring systems, analytics, which we are now restoring, and I think that we will see real statistics in a few days,” Komarov said.

The president of the company emphasized that Kyivstar made conclusions after the cyber attack and began implementing updated cyber defense methods in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to him, the company, together with the SBU and the State Service of Special Communications and Information, shares its experience in eliminating the consequences of a large-scale cyber attack with other Ukrainian technology companies.

After a failure early in the morning of December 12, caused by a large-scale cyber attack, Kyivstar began restoring voice communication services on the evening of December 13, a day later, mobile Internet began working again in some regions, and the company announced its full restoration in the country as a whole on the evening of December 15.

Then on the morning of December 18, Kyivstar announced the restoration of the SMS service, and a day later - mobile Internet in the metro of Kyiv and Kharkiv. The company said it plans to achieve complete stabilization in the provision of services by the end of the week.