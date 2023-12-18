Facts

17:19 18.12.2023

Kyivstar plans to achieve full stabilization in provision of services by end of week - company president

2 min read
Kyivstar plans to achieve full stabilization in provision of services by end of week - company president

The largest Ukrainian telecom operator Kyivstar expects to achieve complete stabilization in the provision of services by the end of the week, after which it will announce a compensation program, company president Oleksandr Komarov said in a video message on Facebook.

“We have achieved significant progress after the world’s largest Russian hacker attack on civilian infrastructure. Voice services operate without restrictions, both in Ukraine and abroad. Mobile Internet services operate with speed limits and so far only in Ukraine,” he said.

Kyivstar is working to return mobile Internet to the Kyiv metro and stabilize the provision of fixed Internet services for the home.

According to Komarov, on Saturday and Sunday, Kyivstar specialists restored new parts of the infrastructure and significantly improved the quality of mobile Internet.

“We are considering the possibility of removing restrictions step by step,” Komarov said.

The head of the mobile operator indicated that the company is focusing on restoring the full operation of all customer service channels from mono-brand stores to the My Kyivstar application.

He recalled that in case of difficulties connecting to the network, you need to restart the phone or select the Kyivstar network manually in its settings.

Komarov again apologized to the company’s clients and thanked them for their support.

As reported, after a failure in the early morning of December 12, caused by a large-scale cyber attack, Kyivstar began resuming voice communication services on the evening of December 13, a day later, the company’s mobile Internet began working again in some regions, and the company announced its full restoration throughout the country on the evening of December 15.

On December 17, Kyivstar restored the provision of voice communication services, including in roaming, mobile data transmission, Home Internet services, virtual private network (VPN) services and began restoring access to M2M (Machine-to-Machine) services for business clients. Kyivstar restored access to SMS services, including international roaming, as well as M2M on December 18.

Tags: #kyivstar

MORE ABOUT

12:12 18.12.2023
Kyivstar resumes access to SMS text messaging from 11:00 on Mon

Kyivstar resumes access to SMS text messaging from 11:00 on Mon

12:12 15.12.2023
Kyivstar resumes intl voice roaming services, stabilizes communications in Kyiv

Kyivstar resumes intl voice roaming services, stabilizes communications in Kyiv

13:55 14.12.2023
Restoration of Kyivstar mobile Internet to begin on Thurs afternoon from western regions

Restoration of Kyivstar mobile Internet to begin on Thurs afternoon from western regions

10:51 14.12.2023
Attackers hacked Kyivstar's cyber defenses through account of one of its employees – company president

Attackers hacked Kyivstar's cyber defenses through account of one of its employees – company president

19:55 13.12.2023
Cyberattack on Kyivstar does not affect work of its Helsi

Cyberattack on Kyivstar does not affect work of its Helsi

19:21 13.12.2023
Cyberattack on Kyivstar does not affect functioning of IT infrastructure of private clinics

Cyberattack on Kyivstar does not affect functioning of IT infrastructure of private clinics

19:21 13.12.2023
Kyivstar hopes to resume SMS, data services tonight – Komarov

Kyivstar hopes to resume SMS, data services tonight – Komarov

18:37 13.12.2023
Kyivstar starts turning on voice communications from 18:00, hopes to restore other services within 24 hours

Kyivstar starts turning on voice communications from 18:00, hopes to restore other services within 24 hours

18:05 13.12.2023
Subscribers begin reporting resumption of Kyivstar's work

Subscribers begin reporting resumption of Kyivstar's work

12:20 13.12.2023
Resumption of all Kyivstar services in compliance with security protocols takes time – security service

Resumption of all Kyivstar services in compliance with security protocols takes time – security service

AD

HOT NEWS

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

European Council approves 12th package of sanctions against Russia

Polish carriers again block passage of trucks through Dorohusk – Yahodyn checkpoint - Border Guard Service

U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs O'Brien arrives in Kyiv – ambassador

LATEST

Two enemy informants, who scouted positions, rotation schedules of Ukraine’s AFU, sentenced to real terms

Kuleba thanks EU for adopting 12th package of sanctions against Russia

Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic to receive EUR 65 mln from EU to support Ukrainian refugees

AFU repulse 17 enemy attacks in Bakhmut direction, 22 in Avdiyivka direction – AFU General Staff

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

GUR on discovery of wiretapping in Zaluzhny's office: Enemy trying to discover our plans

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

URCS developing first aid training program for people with disabilities

European Council approves 12th package of sanctions against Russia

Members of Russian Shtorm-Z units returned to combat duties with unhealed wounds – British intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD