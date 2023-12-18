Kyivstar plans to achieve full stabilization in provision of services by end of week - company president

The largest Ukrainian telecom operator Kyivstar expects to achieve complete stabilization in the provision of services by the end of the week, after which it will announce a compensation program, company president Oleksandr Komarov said in a video message on Facebook.

“We have achieved significant progress after the world’s largest Russian hacker attack on civilian infrastructure. Voice services operate without restrictions, both in Ukraine and abroad. Mobile Internet services operate with speed limits and so far only in Ukraine,” he said.

Kyivstar is working to return mobile Internet to the Kyiv metro and stabilize the provision of fixed Internet services for the home.

According to Komarov, on Saturday and Sunday, Kyivstar specialists restored new parts of the infrastructure and significantly improved the quality of mobile Internet.

“We are considering the possibility of removing restrictions step by step,” Komarov said.

The head of the mobile operator indicated that the company is focusing on restoring the full operation of all customer service channels from mono-brand stores to the My Kyivstar application.

He recalled that in case of difficulties connecting to the network, you need to restart the phone or select the Kyivstar network manually in its settings.

Komarov again apologized to the company’s clients and thanked them for their support.

As reported, after a failure in the early morning of December 12, caused by a large-scale cyber attack, Kyivstar began resuming voice communication services on the evening of December 13, a day later, the company’s mobile Internet began working again in some regions, and the company announced its full restoration throughout the country on the evening of December 15.

On December 17, Kyivstar restored the provision of voice communication services, including in roaming, mobile data transmission, Home Internet services, virtual private network (VPN) services and began restoring access to M2M (Machine-to-Machine) services for business clients. Kyivstar restored access to SMS services, including international roaming, as well as M2M on December 18.