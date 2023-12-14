Facts

19:59 14.12.2023

Action plan for implementation of Kyiv Development Strategy until 2025 supplemented with measures to overcome consequences of Russian aggression – Kyiv Administration

 The action plan for the implementation of Kyiv Development Strategy until 2025 has been updated and supplemented with measures aimed at overcoming the challenges and negative consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for the Ukrainian capital.

As the Department of Economics and Investments of Kyiv City State Administration said on Thursday, the relevant draft decision was supported by deputies at a meeting of the Kyiv City Council.

According to the department, it’s about restoring the economic opportunities of the city lost due to the war, improving the efficiency of the security system in the capital, ensuring the operation of the critical infrastructure of the capital.

The updated Plan provides for measures and development projects to facilitate the activities of displaced enterprises and promote the products of metropolitan manufacturers to new markets. Measures to support innovative industries, especially those providing for defense needs, are also planned. The document is supplemented with measures to preserve and increase jobs to encourage the return of citizens from abroad, employment, in particular for internally displaced persons, as well as attracting investment and international assistance for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Kyiv and support the process of gaining EU membership.

In addition, for the proper functioning of critical infrastructure facilities during the war, the Plan includes a number of measures providing for new construction, reconstruction, modernization and development of systems, networks and facilities of engineering and transport infrastructure. It includes heating, water supply and sanitation systems, the street and road network, public transport infrastructure, and the lighting environment of the capital.

The document also provides for measures to strengthen social support and integration into society of internally displaced persons, combatants affected by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and people with disabilities. It’s about providing housing for combatants, orphans, as well as internally displaced persons and residents of Kyiv in connection with the damage or destruction of their homes. Development projects involve the provision of affordable, high-quality and qualified medical care to the population through the development of rehabilitation centers and their necessary equipment.

The plan also contains measures to improve the quality and simplify the process of providing administrative services to IDPs, combatants and victims of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as social support for other citizens who have fallen into difficult life circumstances during the war.

Tags: #kyiv #war #strategy

