Restoration of Kyivstar mobile Internet to begin on Thurs afternoon from western regions

The restoration of the mobile Internet of the largest Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar will begin in the second half of the day from the western regions of the country, Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov said during a national telethon on Thursday.

"According to our plan, we hoped that we would be able to begin restoring mobile Internet services tonight... But we really hope that this afternoon we will begin restoration from the west of Ukraine. Region by region, we will carefully begin restoring mobile Internet services," he said.

According to the president of the company, home fixed-line Internet services have now been fully resumed in approximately 1 million households throughout Ukraine.

At the same time, Komarov said that voice services has resumed by almost 99%.

"We are right now finishing the last geography – this is the right bank of Dnipro River in Kyiv, connecting them to voice services," he said.

Komarov expressed hope that Kyivstar will be able to restore three basic services (mobile voice, mobile Internet and SMS) by the end of this week. However, he said, "the level of uncertainty rolls over."

"We will also restore all additional services later, and this, from my point of view, will take several weeks. But these are mostly secondary services," the company president added.