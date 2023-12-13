Facts

19:55 13.12.2023

Cyberattack on Kyivstar does not affect work of its Helsi

1 min read
Cyberattack on Kyivstar does not affect work of its Helsi

The cyberattack on Kyivstar did not affect the operation of its medical information system (MIS) and digital healthcare provider Helsi, the provider itself says.

"The Helsi team worked these two days without changes. Access to all services and systems was provided in the usual manner for users, we did not receive any requests from doctors or patients," Helsi told Interfax-Ukraine.

MIS notes that "the situation requires extreme preparedness and response to changes in real time." In particular, a number of measures have been taken that will provide stronger protection against cyberattacks; traffic is monitored every minute.

"The situations that both Kyivstar and Monobank faced yesterday serve as a reminder that the aggressor is waging a stubborn fight against us, including in cyberspace, and we, like all our colleagues who ensure the functioning of critical infrastructure, are ready to overcome these challenges," Helsi emphasized.

Helsi is a medical information system and a leading digital provider in the healthcare sector, known as a provider of SaaS medical information system solutions for 1,300 public and private clinics. Kyivstar acquired 69.99% in August 2022 for UAH 555.74 million and after the purchase invested over $3 million more in the company.

Tags: #kyivstar #helsi

