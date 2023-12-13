Facts

19:48 13.12.2023

Blocking decision to open EU accession talks for Ukraine, Moldova is not Austria's position - Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna states that blocking the decision to open negotiations on accession to the European Union for Ukraine and Moldova is not Austria's position.

"Yesterday I had the opportunity to talk with the Austrian Minister for European Affairs, who is responsible for all these issues, and I have clear confirmation that blocking the decision to open negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova is not Austria's position. It is, rather, defending positions on other countries that are the subject of Austria's interest," Stefanishyna said during a national telethon on Wednesday.

As reported, on December 12, Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer, during a meeting with deputies of the National Council in the main committee on EU issues, spoke categorically against the "accelerated procedure" for Ukraine and Moldova to join the EU.

