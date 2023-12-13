Facts

19:21 13.12.2023

Kyivstar hopes to resume SMS, data services tonight – Komarov

1 min read
Kyivstar is doing its best to resume SMS and data services at night, Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov has said in a video address on Facebook on Wednesday.

"Literally an hour ago we have enabled voice services. The restoration of the network is carried out gradually and very carefully, as some difficulties may still occur. We will do our best to resume these services tonight," he said.

As reported, Kyivstar started to enable voice services at 18:00 on Wednesday.

