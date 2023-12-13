We’re ready to compromise, but it’s wrong to take Ukraine funding hostage – Biden

The Democratic and Republican Parties of the United States are ready to find a compromise on financing Ukraine and protecting the South American border, but it would be wrong to take Ukraine's financing hostage in this case, U.S. President Joseph Biden said.

Biden said at a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine in Washington that he is not leaving Ukraine, and that the Americans will not leave it. According to him, a clear majority in both parties and in Congress support Ukraine. The Congress, he said, understands as well that Ukraine's success and its ability to overcome the challenge of aggression in the future are necessary for the security of the world.

Also, according to Biden, he has repeatedly stated from the first day as president of the United States that the States need to make changes to the U.S. migration system.

“We also need Congress to make the change. My team is working with Senate Democrats and Republicans to try to find a bipartisan compromise both in terms of changes in policy and provide the resources we need to secure the border,” he said.

“Compromise is how democracy works, and I’m ready and offered compromise already. Holding Ukraine funding hostage in the attempt to force through an extreme Republican partisan agenda on the border is not how it works,” the U.S. President added.