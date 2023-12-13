Resumption of all Kyivstar services in compliance with security protocols takes time – security service

It is planned to resume the Kyivstar fixed-line Internet for households and begin the launch of mobile communications and the Internet on Wednesday, December 13, while the resumption of all services of the mobile operator in compliance with the necessary security protocols will take time, the Security Service of Ukraine has reported.

On Wednesday, Security Service of Ukraine said on its Telegram channel that its cyber specialists and Kyivstar experts, in collaboration with other government agencies, continue to work on restoring the network after the cyber attack.

"According to preliminary estimates, on December 13 it is planned to resume fixed-line Internet for households, and begin the launch of mobile communications and the Internet," the security service said.

At the same time, the Security Service of Ukraine emphasizes that critical damage was inflicted on Kyivstar's digital infrastructure, and therefore "the restoration of all services in compliance with the necessary security protocols will take time."

"The responsibility for the attack has already been claimed by one of the Russian pseudo-hacking groups. It is a hacker unit of the main intelligence directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (more commonly known as GRU), which thus publicly legitimizes the results of its criminal activities in this way," the Security Service of Ukraine said.

The Ukrainian service continues to document the Russian cyber attack on Ukraine's civil infrastructure as another war crime committed by the occupiers.