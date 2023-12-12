Ukraine should become 33rd member of NATO as soon as possible – Latvian Defense Minister

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds is convinced that Ukraine should become the 33rd full member of NATO as soon as possible.

"We are supporters of Ukraine's full membership in the EU and NATO, which will undoubtedly struggle in the coming days to start negotiations on EU membership. At the same time, we share everything that was said in Vilnius and believe that Ukraine should become the 33rd member of NATO as soon as possible," Spruds said at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He stressed that Latvia, for its part, will make every effort to also convince partners "to ensure the possibility of membership and prospects for Ukraine as soon as possible."