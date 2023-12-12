Kyivstar system breakdown doesn't affect Ukrainian military operations – Ground Forces

The situation with a breakdown in the Kyivstar system operation did not affect the activities of the Ukrainian defenders, Head of the Public Liaison Service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command Volodymyr Fityo has said.

"At the moment, there is absolutely no impact of the situation on the activities of the servicemen. There are some inconveniences for the civilians, but [the malfunction of the national operator's system] does not matter at all for the military," he said on the national telethon on Tuesday.

The spokesperson also said that "the military use a bit different communication system" at the front line.