Terms of restoration of services are still unclear – Kyivstar CEO

The largest Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar is working to eliminate the consequences of a powerful cyber attack, because of which the company's subscribers do not have access to the Internet and cannot use communication services, however, the period for restoring services has not been finally established, Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov said in a video message.

“The war with the Russian Federation has many dimensions, and one of them is in cyberspace. Unfortunately, this morning the operator became the target of a super-powerful cyber attack, because of which communications services and Internet access are unavailable. So far, the period for restoring services is not completely clear. We are working to eliminate the consequences of this attack to resume communication as quickly as possible,” said the company’s president.

According to him, to clarify the circumstances and consequences of illegal actions on the network, the company attracted representatives of law enforcement agencies and special government services.

“Kyivstar will definitely provide compensation to subscribers who had no connection or could not use the operator’s services,” Komarov assured.

He apologized to subscribers for the temporary inconvenience and thanked subscribers for their understanding and support.

Earlier, Kyivstar explained the network failure as a hacker attack. The company assured that subscriber data was not compromised.