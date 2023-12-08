Facts

10:30 08.12.2023

As result of night strikes in Kharkiv, two residents injured, seven residential buildings damaged – Interior Ministry

Two people were injured as a result of missile attacks by Russian occupiers on Kharkiv on Friday night, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports.

"At 03:00 at night, the invaders launched missile attacks on Kharkiv. Two people were injured, at least seven apartment buildings and more than 20 cars were damaged," the department reported on its Telegram channel on Friday morning.

Earlier, mayor Ihor Terekhov reported at least one injured resident and several damaged houses. According to him, the invaders launched at least five missile attacks on Kharkiv on Friday night.

