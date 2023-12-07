Facts

21:32 07.12.2023

Education Ministry developing national strategy for development of inclusive education

2 min read

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine is working on the development of a national strategy for the development of inclusive education.

"The educational environment in Ukraine should become inclusive, barrier-free and friendly to participants in the educational process. To this end, within the framework of the national strategy for creating a barrier-free space, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine is implementing the flagship project ‘Ukrainian Education without barriers.’ It is designed to create appropriate conditions for obtaining high-quality education, socialization, preparation for independent life and professional activity for each and every one," the ministry's press service said.

It is noted that as part of the implementation of the national strategy for barrier-free space, a strategy for the development of inclusive education has already been developed, which will be submitted to the government for approval in the near future.

Among other things, the ministry noted that in 2024 it is planned to purchase 330 buses for children with special educational needs.

"In the conditions of war, 664 inclusive resource centers (IRC) operate, which conduct a comprehensive assessment of development, provide correctional and developmental services to children with special educational needs and provide psychological and pedagogical support. In 2024, we plan to expand the functions and interactions of the IRC with institutions of preschool and general secondary education, as well as restore damaged and destroyed centers," the Ministry of Education reported.

