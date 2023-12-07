Facts

16:43 07.12.2023

Charges brough by USA against four Russia-related servicemen not last one for American colleagues – Kostin

2 min read
Charges brough by USA against four Russia-related servicemen not last one for American colleagues – Kostin

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin has described the fact that the United States brought charges against four servicemen associated with Russia as a historic result and said that the American colleagues will bring new charges to Russian war criminals soon.

"The United States brought charges against four servicemen associated with Russia. This is the first in history case of bringing charges by another state which investigates into Russia's war crimes within its own jurisdiction," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

The Prosecutor General recalled that apart from Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, 24 countries conduct their own investigations and collect evidence of Russia's war crimes.

"The charges brought by the American side is a historic result which became possible particularly due to our systemic cooperation with the U.S. Department of Justice," he said and expressed gratitude to the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) and investigators of the National Police who helped to collect a proper evidence base on the case.

"In the evening, after the briefing of the U.S. Department of Justice, I talked to Attorney General Merrick Garland. I thanked him for his devoted work and the historic result. We discussed our next steps," Kostin said.

"I can assure you that these were not the last charges brough against Russian war criminals by our American colleagues," he said.

The Prosecutor General also attended the hearings of the Helsinki Commission at the U.S. Congress on the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act.

"This bill is very important for Ukraine as it provides for the possibility of out-of-court, i.e. administrative, confiscation of Russia's sovereign assets for payment of compensation for damage caused by the armed aggression against Ukraine. These are thousands of war crimes against Ukrainians, mass destruction of civilian facilities," he said.

Kostin emphasized that Ukraine should be restored and Ukrainians should receive compensations at the expense of the aggressor state.

"The adoption of this bill may become an example for the other countries of the world which have frozen Russian assets," he said. 

Tags: #kostin

MORE ABOUT

18:32 06.12.2023
Prosecutor General: Reckoning Project hands over to Ukrainian prosecutors more than 250 testimonies of victims, witnesses of Russia’s war crimes

Prosecutor General: Reckoning Project hands over to Ukrainian prosecutors more than 250 testimonies of victims, witnesses of Russia’s war crimes

10:25 27.09.2023
Prosecutor General Kostin: 105,000 Russian war crimes cases registered

Prosecutor General Kostin: 105,000 Russian war crimes cases registered

17:37 05.09.2023
Prosecutor General on initiative to equate corruption to treason: NABU, SAPO should not lose what they have

Prosecutor General on initiative to equate corruption to treason: NABU, SAPO should not lose what they have

11:57 15.07.2023
Prosecutor General Kostin, South Korean President Yoon visit Bucha

Prosecutor General Kostin, South Korean President Yoon visit Bucha

15:03 05.07.2023
Model of tribunal for crime of aggression still being discussed; ICPA work indicates there will definitely be tribunal – Kostin

Model of tribunal for crime of aggression still being discussed; ICPA work indicates there will definitely be tribunal – Kostin

16:04 03.07.2023
Ukraine to ratify Rome Statute, it's matter of time – Kostin

Ukraine to ratify Rome Statute, it's matter of time – Kostin

18:46 27.06.2023
Intl Centre for Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine to start work next week – Kostin

Intl Centre for Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine to start work next week – Kostin

11:34 27.04.2023
Kostin holds meeting with FBI director during his working visit to USA

Kostin holds meeting with FBI director during his working visit to USA

19:34 24.04.2023
Ukrainian Prosecutor General: We highly appreciate Belgium's support on legal front

Ukrainian Prosecutor General: We highly appreciate Belgium's support on legal front

20:35 17.04.2023
Leakage of classified information in USA not to affect joint work on investigation of war crimes – Kostin

Leakage of classified information in USA not to affect joint work on investigation of war crimes – Kostin

AD

HOT NEWS

Kamyshin: There’re agreements with two American companies on joint production of 155-mm ammunition in Ukraine

Ukraine, USA sign memorandum on joint defense production

Govt calls on Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption due to power shortage

Ukraine imposes another package of sanctions against Russian citizens, companies

Govt establishes special border regime, bans free entry, stay, residence, movement of persons in border zone

LATEST

Kamyshin: There’re agreements with two American companies on joint production of 155-mm ammunition in Ukraine

Ukraine, USA sign memorandum on joint defense production

Govt calls on Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption due to power shortage

Danish Red Cross holds effective leadership training for Ukrainian colleagues

Occupation authorities ban activities of UGCC in captured territory of Zaporizhia region

Ukraine imposes another package of sanctions against Russian citizens, companies

Govt establishes special border regime, bans free entry, stay, residence, movement of persons in border zone

Officers with combat experience in war against Ukraine in coming years to exert major influence over future direction of Russia's military – British intelligence

In Ukraine, due to hostilities, technical reasons, 408 settlements without electricity

Yermak, Stefanchuk and Umerov meet with Blinken in USA

AD
AD
AD
AD