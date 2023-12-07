Govt establishes special border regime, bans free entry, stay, residence, movement of persons in border zone

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine established a special border regime and prohibited the free entry, stay, residence and movement of persons in the border zone.

As a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram, the decision was made at a government meeting on Thursday.

In particular, in pursuance of the law of February 24, 2023 On amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on the protection of the state border of Ukraine, amendments were made to the resolution On border regime.

Thus, a special border regime has been established and free entry, stay, residence, movement of persons and the conduct of work not related to defense or protection of the state border are prohibited within the land plots provided for permanent use to military units of the State Border Service for construction, arrangement and maintenance engineering, technical and fortification structures, fences, border markers, border clearings, communications.

The procedure for issuing permits for entry, stay, residence, work and access to the border strip has also been determined.