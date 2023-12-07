Facts

15:02 07.12.2023

Govt establishes special border regime, bans free entry, stay, residence, movement of persons in border zone

1 min read
Govt establishes special border regime, bans free entry, stay, residence, movement of persons in border zone

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine established a special border regime and prohibited the free entry, stay, residence and movement of persons in the border zone.

As a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram, the decision was made at a government meeting on Thursday.

In particular, in pursuance of the law of February 24, 2023 On amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on the protection of the state border of Ukraine, amendments were made to the resolution On border regime.

Thus, a special border regime has been established and free entry, stay, residence, movement of persons and the conduct of work not related to defense or protection of the state border are prohibited within the land plots provided for permanent use to military units of the State Border Service for construction, arrangement and maintenance engineering, technical and fortification structures, fences, border markers, border clearings, communications.

The procedure for issuing permits for entry, stay, residence, work and access to the border strip has also been determined.

Tags: #border_regime

MORE ABOUT

13:23 09.02.2015
Kyiv to introduce border regime for near-front zone, areas bordering Crimea from February 10

Kyiv to introduce border regime for near-front zone, areas bordering Crimea from February 10

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine imposes another package of sanctions against Russian citizens, companies

Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial assistance worth $1 bln

Bill on providing aid to Ukraine fails to pass procedural vote in Senate – meeting

USA allocates new $175 mln arms package to Ukraine

Ukraine, USA together can create 'arsenal of freedom' – Zelenskyy's speech at Ukraine-US Defense Forum

LATEST

Charges brough by USA against four Russia-related servicemen not last one for American colleagues – Kostin

Ukraine imposes another package of sanctions against Russian citizens, companies

Officers with combat experience in war against Ukraine in coming years to exert major influence over future direction of Russia's military – British intelligence

In Ukraine, due to hostilities, technical reasons, 408 settlements without electricity

Yermak, Stefanchuk and Umerov meet with Blinken in USA

Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial assistance worth $1 bln

USA to help Ukraine develop its defense industry, already provides data for production of FrankenSAM air defense systems – White House

Bill on providing aid to Ukraine fails to pass procedural vote in Senate – meeting

USA, its G7 partners ready to continue to help Ukraine – Biden

USA allocates new $175 mln arms package to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD