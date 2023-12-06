USA allocates new $175 mln arms package to Ukraine

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has announced additional assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $175 million, the State Department reports.

Capabilities provided in today’s package include air defense munitions, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rockets Systems, artillery ammunition, High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles, anti-armor missiles, small arms ammunition, demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing, equipment to protect critical national infrastructure, and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

“Until Russia ends this war by stopping its brutal attacks and withdrawing its forces from Ukraine, it is critical for the United States to continue to lead the coalition we have built of more than 50 countries standing strongly with Ukraine. Unless Congress acts to pass the President’s national security supplemental funding request, this will be one of the last security assistance packages we can provide to Ukraine,” the message reads.

The U.S. Department of State said that helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression and secure its future advances our national security interests and contributes to global stability around the world, “and we need Congress to act immediately.”