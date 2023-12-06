Facts

20:19 06.12.2023

USA allocates new $175 mln arms package to Ukraine

1 min read
USA allocates new $175 mln arms package to Ukraine

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has announced additional assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $175 million, the State Department reports.

Capabilities provided in today’s package include air defense munitions, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rockets Systems, artillery ammunition, High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles, anti-armor missiles, small arms ammunition, demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing, equipment to protect critical national infrastructure, and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

“Until Russia ends this war by stopping its brutal attacks and withdrawing its forces from Ukraine, it is critical for the United States to continue to lead the coalition we have built of more than 50 countries standing strongly with Ukraine. Unless Congress acts to pass the President’s national security supplemental funding request, this will be one of the last security assistance packages we can provide to Ukraine,” the message reads.

The U.S. Department of State said that helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression and secure its future advances our national security interests and contributes to global stability around the world, “and we need Congress to act immediately.”

Tags: #usa #ukraine #assistance

MORE ABOUT

20:31 06.12.2023
USA, its G7 partners ready to continue to help Ukraine – Biden

USA, its G7 partners ready to continue to help Ukraine – Biden

20:06 06.12.2023
Ukraine, USA together can create 'arsenal of freedom' – Zelenskyy's speech at Ukraine-US Defense Forum

Ukraine, USA together can create 'arsenal of freedom' – Zelenskyy's speech at Ukraine-US Defense Forum

19:48 06.12.2023
Stefanchuk guarantees control over spending of US funds for Ukrainian Defense Forces

Stefanchuk guarantees control over spending of US funds for Ukrainian Defense Forces

17:16 06.12.2023
EU sees no arms trafficking from Ukraine into Europe - European commissioner

EU sees no arms trafficking from Ukraine into Europe - European commissioner

17:36 05.12.2023
In future, we plan with our partners to launch production of armored vehicles on Ukrainian territory – Shmyhal

In future, we plan with our partners to launch production of armored vehicles on Ukrainian territory – Shmyhal

17:24 05.12.2023
Ukraine receives $37.4 bln in external financing in 11 months – PM

Ukraine receives $37.4 bln in external financing in 11 months – PM

21:08 04.12.2023
EU to discuss with China Beijing's use of influence on Moscow in order to end the war against Ukraine

EU to discuss with China Beijing's use of influence on Moscow in order to end the war against Ukraine

20:35 04.12.2023
Ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia to visit up to 400 captured servicemen by year end

Ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia to visit up to 400 captured servicemen by year end

14:51 04.12.2023
USA to run out of resources for new weapons for Ukraine by end of 2023 unless Congress intervenes – Office of Management and Budget

USA to run out of resources for new weapons for Ukraine by end of 2023 unless Congress intervenes – Office of Management and Budget

13:36 02.12.2023
Ukraine takes part in largest NATO cyber defense exercises

Ukraine takes part in largest NATO cyber defense exercises

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, USA together can create 'arsenal of freedom' – Zelenskyy's speech at Ukraine-US Defense Forum

It’s vital for free world to maintain its consolidation – Zelenskyy in address to G-7 leaders

Ukraine returns eight more illegally deported children

SBU blows up car of 'LPR deputy' Popov, he is dead – source

Ambassador of Ukraine to USA explains reason for cancellation of Zelenskyy's participation in secret briefing in US Senate

LATEST

Tbilisi still waiting for specific signals on Georgia's NATO accession

Christmas tree lit up on Sofiyska Square in Kyiv – mayor

It’s vital for free world to maintain its consolidation – Zelenskyy in address to G-7 leaders

Infrastructure facility damaged due to Russian shelling in Nikopol

Prosecutor General: Reckoning Project hands over to Ukrainian prosecutors more than 250 testimonies of victims, witnesses of Russia’s war crimes

Ukraine returns eight more illegally deported children

SBU blows up car of 'LPR deputy' Popov, he is dead – source

Ambassador of Ukraine to USA explains reason for cancellation of Zelenskyy's participation in secret briefing in US Senate

SBU liquidates ex-PM Kiva – source

Ukrainian forces launch successful drone strikes against Russian military installations in occupied Crimea – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD