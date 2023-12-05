Umerov informs Commander-in-Chief of Swedish Air Force about reforms in Ukraine’s ministry

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has held a meeting with commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces, General Mikael Byden, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reports.

"I informed the general about the reforms in the ministry. Transparent lethal and non-lethal purchases, uncompromising fight against corruption and localization of defense production in Ukraine are our priorities," the message published on the Telegram channel says.

In addition, during the meeting held last week, Umerov thanked Buden and Sweden for their constant political, diplomatic and military support to Ukraine.

"I expressed my willingness to share the experience of the Ukrainian army with our Swedish allies. I have extended an invitation to Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson to visit Ukraine again," Umerov said.