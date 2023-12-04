Zelenskyy announces success in increasing its own military production: For first time, six Bogdan tanks reach production rate per month

Following a conference call on Monday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the first successes in building up his own military production and plans to increase it.

"Daily selector. The implementation of important defense agreements with our partners continues. We received both scarce missiles for existing air defense systems, as well as new, modern anti-aircraft systems. I am grateful to our friends," he wrote on his Telegram.

According to Zelenskyy, efforts to increase their own production are also yielding results. "For the first time, we reached the indicator of six Bogdans per month. And we already see how to increase it even more," he said.

"Our grain corridor is also working. We have exceeded the mark of 7 million tonnes of cargo," the President added.

Also, as the head of state said, he received intelligence reports and reports from the front as part of the selector. In particular, on the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, as well as in the south.

In addition, he said that emergency services, regional and city military administrations are jointly overcoming the consequences of another Russian shelling and helping the victims.

"And the defense forces are implementing a plan to discourage the enemy from the opportunity and desire to terrorize the city," Zelenskyy wrote.