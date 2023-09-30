Facts

16:50 30.09.2023

Borrell in Odesa: Ukraine has every right to defend itself against Russian aggression, regain full control of its territory

The European Union will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said during a visit to Odesa on Saturday.

"Odesa is a beautiful historic city. It should be in the headlines for its vibrant culture and spirit. Instead, it marks the news as frequent target of Putin's war. The EU supports the stabilization of sites impacted by Russia's barbarically destruction," he said on X social network (formerly Twitter).

"A year has passed since Russia's illegal annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson. Ukraine has every right to defend itself against the Russian aggression and regain full control of its territory. The EU stands with Ukraine for as long as it takes," he said.

