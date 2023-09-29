Facts

14:06 29.09.2023

Source in Ukrainian special service: SBU drone destroys Kasta radar in Kursk region

1 min read
Source in Ukrainian special service: SBU drone destroys Kasta radar in Kursk region

A Ukrainian Security Service's drone on Thursday destroyed the Russian Kasta radar station in Kursk region, a source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Yesterday, an SBU drone discovered and eliminated the Russian Kasta radar station near the village of Giryi, Belovsky district, Kursk region," the agency's interlocutor said.

According to the source, a specific of this radar was the ability to detect air targets at extremely low altitudes.

Earlier the special service reported the destruction by attack unmanned aerial vehicles in Kursk region of Russia of an electrical substation that provided power supply to important military facilities of the Russian occupiers.

Tags: #russian #radar #destroyed

