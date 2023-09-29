Facts

12:21 29.09.2023

Memory of Babyn Yar lies at moral basis of humanism, opposition to aggressive chauvinistic ideologies – MFA

2 min read
Memory of Babyn Yar lies at moral basis of humanism, opposition to aggressive chauvinistic ideologies – MFA

The memory of Babyn Yar tragedy and the slogan "Never again" is the moral basis of humanism and opposition to any forms of aggressive chauvinistic ideologies, in particular Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said on the 82nd anniversary of Babyn Yar tragedy on Friday

"Honoring the memory of the victims of Babyn Yar, we call on the world to prevent the repetition of such disasters. More than 80 years since the tragedy of Babyn Yar, we are again witnessing the devastating consequences of the spread of totalitarian ideology, the systematic violation of generally accepted principles and norms of international law. Atrocities then and now were committed by different regimes and criminals, but they are based on the same hatred of everything human," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the commentary, the preservation of historical memory is an important component of humanitarian policy. And in this context, the inclusion in 2023 of the Ukrainian nomination "Babyn Yar Documentary Heritage" in the international register of the UNESCO Memory of the World Program is an important signal of the need for joint steps with foreign partners to prevent the revival of racism, ethnic hostility and totalitarian ideologies.

During the German occupation of Kyiv in 1941-1943, Babyn Yar became the site of mass executions and burials, where, according to official data alone, more than 100,000 prisoners of war, communists, nationalists, underground fighters and people of Jewish nationality died. The most massive executions took place at the beginning of the occupation, starting on September 29, 1941, when almost all the Jewish Kyiv residents remaining in the city were killed for several days.

Tags: #babyn_yar

MORE ABOUT

19:49 29.09.2022
On anniversary of Babyn Yar tragedy, Ukrainian MFA calls on world community to stop Russia, which repeats crimes of Nazis

On anniversary of Babyn Yar tragedy, Ukrainian MFA calls on world community to stop Russia, which repeats crimes of Nazis

12:22 23.03.2022
Babyn Yar Memorial Center, Yahad-In Unum launch investigation into Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Babyn Yar Memorial Center, Yahad-In Unum launch investigation into Russian war crimes in Ukraine

16:02 11.10.2021
Memorial at Babyn Yar must truthfully and accurately tell story of what happened – U.S. State Department Special Envoy

Memorial at Babyn Yar must truthfully and accurately tell story of what happened – U.S. State Department Special Envoy

12:16 06.10.2021
Holocaust Memorial Center Babyn Yar names first 159 names of Nazi soldiers who killed Jews in Babyn Yar

Holocaust Memorial Center Babyn Yar names first 159 names of Nazi soldiers who killed Jews in Babyn Yar

11:17 29.09.2021
Zelensky: Preserving memory of Babyn Yar tragedy is our duty to future generations

Zelensky: Preserving memory of Babyn Yar tragedy is our duty to future generations

18:27 27.09.2021
Babyn Yar Memorial Center concerned about absence of mention of Jews on commemorative coins dedicated to 80th Holocaust anniversary

Babyn Yar Memorial Center concerned about absence of mention of Jews on commemorative coins dedicated to 80th Holocaust anniversary

15:19 22.07.2021
U.S. Secretary of State, head of Supervisory Board of Babyn Yar Memorial hold meeting

U.S. Secretary of State, head of Supervisory Board of Babyn Yar Memorial hold meeting

14:24 23.02.2021
Klitschko urges city council deputies to postpone consideration of allocating land for Memorial in Babyn Yar

Klitschko urges city council deputies to postpone consideration of allocating land for Memorial in Babyn Yar

16:43 25.01.2021
Construction of memorial synagogue in Babyn Yar is Russia's attempt to provoke internal conflict in Ukraine – Zisels

Construction of memorial synagogue in Babyn Yar is Russia's attempt to provoke internal conflict in Ukraine – Zisels

16:53 26.12.2019
State Film Agency allocates UAH 49 mln for Babyn Yar cinema production by Loznytsia

State Film Agency allocates UAH 49 mln for Babyn Yar cinema production by Loznytsia

AD

HOT NEWS

SBI exposes entire top officials, employees of Russian special services involved in sabotage at military warehouses in Ukraine, EU, starting in 2014

IAEA approves resolution on immediate return of Zaporizhia NPP to full control of Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

Three women killed in shelling of Kherson – Yermak

EU Council extends validity period of temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2025

Poland not to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain, even if Ukraine withdraws its complaint from the WTO – govt rep

LATEST

SBI exposes entire top officials, employees of Russian special services involved in sabotage at military warehouses in Ukraine, EU, starting in 2014

Militants formerly withWagner Group being redeployed to Bakhmut as part of various Russian units – British intelligence

IAEA approves resolution on immediate return of Zaporizhia NPP to full control of Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine, France discuss further defense cooperation

Over 76,000 displaced people leave Karabakh - Armenian govt

Zaluzhny speaks with Commander-in-Chief of NATO Joint Forces in Europe Cavoli

If zones of contaminated areas change due to Chornobyl accident, affected persons to be provided with adequate social protection – PM in response to petition

Armenian opposition to stage rally in central Yerevan on Sat

Zelenskyy holds video meeting with new ambassador of United24 actor Mark Strong

Zelenskyy meets with Minister of Armed Forces of France in Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
AD