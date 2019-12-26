State Film Agency allocates UAH 49 mln for Babyn Yar cinema production by Loznytsia

The State Film Agency of Ukraine has signed an agreement with Solar Media Entertainment LLC to grant a state support for production of "Babyn Yar" film by a film-maker Serhiy Loznytsia, a press service of the State Film Agency of Ukraine reported.

"On December 23, the State Film Agency of Ukraine signed an agreement on granting a state support for Babyn Yar film production worth UAH 49.343 million (32% of a total cost of the film)," reads the report.

According to the report, the film project of the historical drama "Babyn Yar" of the joint Ukrainian-German production was one of the winners of the Eleventh competitive selection of State Film Agency. The director and scriptwriter of the film is Serhiy Loznytsia, and producer is Serhiy Lavreniuk.

"Babyn Yar of scriptwriter and director Serhiy Loznytsia is a radical act of transforming the language of cinema. In order to reproduce on the screen the humanitarian tragedy, which has become one of the symbols of the twentieth century, film director Loznytsia breaks traditional narrative and refuses the concept of the protagonist," the agency said.

The release of the film in Ukraine is planned in 2021.