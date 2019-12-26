Facts

16:53 26.12.2019

State Film Agency allocates UAH 49 mln for Babyn Yar cinema production by Loznytsia

1 min read
State Film Agency allocates UAH 49 mln for Babyn Yar cinema production by Loznytsia

The State Film Agency of Ukraine has signed an agreement with Solar Media Entertainment LLC to grant a state support for production of "Babyn Yar" film by a film-maker Serhiy Loznytsia, a press service of the State Film Agency of Ukraine reported.

"On December 23, the State Film Agency of Ukraine signed an agreement on granting a state support for Babyn Yar film production worth UAH 49.343 million (32% of a total cost of the film)," reads the report.

According to the report, the film project of the historical drama "Babyn Yar" of the joint Ukrainian-German production was one of the winners of the Eleventh competitive selection of State Film Agency. The director and scriptwriter of the film is Serhiy Loznytsia, and producer is Serhiy Lavreniuk.

"Babyn Yar of scriptwriter and director Serhiy Loznytsia is a radical act of transforming the language of cinema. In order to reproduce on the screen the humanitarian tragedy, which has become one of the symbols of the twentieth century, film director Loznytsia breaks traditional narrative and refuses the concept of the protagonist," the agency said.

The release of the film in Ukraine is planned in 2021.

Tags: #babyn_yar #cinema
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:04 08.10.2019
Zelensky, Federation of Jewish Communities commemorate victims of mass executions in Babyn Yar

Zelensky, Federation of Jewish Communities commemorate victims of mass executions in Babyn Yar

16:49 25.07.2019
Planeta Kino to open cinema in Kyiv's River Mall trade center on Aug 1

Planeta Kino to open cinema in Kyiv's River Mall trade center on Aug 1

09:42 03.05.2017
Poroshenko approves cooperation of Ukraine, Israel in cinema

Poroshenko approves cooperation of Ukraine, Israel in cinema

11:53 01.10.2016
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Pritzker about Babi Yar tragedy: Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Pritzker about Babi Yar tragedy: Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim

12:55 29.09.2016
Poroshenko calls for financial support to create Holocaust Memorial in Babyn Yar

Poroshenko calls for financial support to create Holocaust Memorial in Babyn Yar

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Defense Ministry signs contract for delivery of second batch of U.S. Javelin

U.S. Embassy hopes for review of sale of Motor Sich with new investors

Zvirobiy submits claim against Truba on forgery in office

PGO ceases to exist as institution from 2020 – Riaboshapka

Eighteen civilians killed in Donbas in 2019 - OSCE SMM

LATEST

Defense Ministry signs contract for delivery of second batch of U.S. Javelin

U.S. Embassy hopes for review of sale of Motor Sich with new investors

Zvirobiy submits claim against Truba on forgery in office

NABU carries searches at Information Policy Ministry

PGO ceases to exist as institution from 2020 – Riaboshapka

Zelensky signs bill on lending state-owned, municipal property into law

Eighteen civilians killed in Donbas in 2019 - OSCE SMM

Almost every second Ukrainian considers Zelensky politician of the year, Poroshenko follows him – poll

Infrastructure Ministry condemns launch of train from Russia to Crimea

Odesa College fire kills director of Institute of Marine Biology of Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD