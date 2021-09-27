Facts

18:27 27.09.2021

Babyn Yar Memorial Center concerned about absence of mention of Jews on commemorative coins dedicated to 80th Holocaust anniversary

2 min read
Babyn Yar Memorial Center concerned about absence of mention of Jews on commemorative coins dedicated to 80th Holocaust anniversary

 Holocaust Memorial Center Babyn Yar welcomes the National Bank of Ukraine's introduction of commemorative coins in circulation for the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy, but is concerned about the lack of references to Jews and Jewish symbols on them.

"Our center welcomes the steps of the Ukrainian state aimed at honoring the memory of the victims of the Holocaust [...] However, we were concerned about the tendency to present the tragedy of Babyn Yar as a kind of universal misfortune of humanity, which is not directly related to the Holocaust. The presence of universal symbols on coins that can symbolize any tragedy as: a heart pierced by a bullet, anthropomorphic figures representing shot families, concentric circles resembling targets - is a kind of attempt to tell the story of the Holocaust without mentioning the Jews," the memorial center said in a statement.

The document says that "I would not like to place such an important event on a par with the Soviet policy of memory, when Jews were removed from the mention of the victims of Babyn Yar in a directive way, replacing them with amorphous 'Soviet citizens." The center expresses hope that the National Bank will not act like the Soviet propagandists, will not erase the facts and make the victims of this symbol of the "Holocaust from bullets" anonymous.

The statement says that the absence of references to Jews and Jewish symbols on the commemorative coin is the same as the Holocaust without Jews or the Holodomor without Ukrainians. "There can be no universalization, depersonalization, denationalization, since Jews were killed during the Holocaust only for being Jews," the statement says.

The Holocaust Memorial Center Babyn Yar reported that on September 27, 2021, the National Bank of Ukraine puts into circulation two commemorative coins of UAH five and ten, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the tragedy in Babyn Yar.

Tags: #babyn_yar
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:19 22.07.2021
U.S. Secretary of State, head of Supervisory Board of Babyn Yar Memorial hold meeting

U.S. Secretary of State, head of Supervisory Board of Babyn Yar Memorial hold meeting

14:24 23.02.2021
Klitschko urges city council deputies to postpone consideration of allocating land for Memorial in Babyn Yar

Klitschko urges city council deputies to postpone consideration of allocating land for Memorial in Babyn Yar

16:43 25.01.2021
Construction of memorial synagogue in Babyn Yar is Russia's attempt to provoke internal conflict in Ukraine – Zisels

Construction of memorial synagogue in Babyn Yar is Russia's attempt to provoke internal conflict in Ukraine – Zisels

16:53 26.12.2019
State Film Agency allocates UAH 49 mln for Babyn Yar cinema production by Loznytsia

State Film Agency allocates UAH 49 mln for Babyn Yar cinema production by Loznytsia

12:04 08.10.2019
Zelensky, Federation of Jewish Communities commemorate victims of mass executions in Babyn Yar

Zelensky, Federation of Jewish Communities commemorate victims of mass executions in Babyn Yar

11:53 01.10.2016
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Pritzker about Babi Yar tragedy: Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Pritzker about Babi Yar tragedy: Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim

12:55 29.09.2016
Poroshenko calls for financial support to create Holocaust Memorial in Babyn Yar

Poroshenko calls for financial support to create Holocaust Memorial in Babyn Yar

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv disappoined with Budapest's decision to sign contract with Russia for supply of gas bypassing Ukraine, shifts meeting of intergovt commission, to apply to EC – MFA

Ukraine registers over 3,000 new cases of COVID-19

Ukraine sees 8,267 new cases of COVID-19, 2,821 recoveries, 133 deaths over past day

European Commission welcomes Zelensky's determination to fight influence of oligarchs in Ukraine

COVID-19 'orange' level signs in nine Ukrainian regions, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Lviv and Kharkiv regions risk to become 'red' – chief sanitary doctor

LATEST

Shmyhal, USAID agree $9 mln to improve health system, ensure economic growth

USAID launches project to improve local govt efficiency in Ukraine

Support for entrepreneurs is foundation of economic development - MP Rudyk

Ukrainian issues absent in agenda of PACE autumn session - MP Vasylenko

Kyiv disappoined with Budapest's decision to sign contract with Russia for supply of gas bypassing Ukraine, shifts meeting of intergovt commission, to apply to EC – MFA

SBI checking involvement of SPF officials in illegal privatization of Cherkasyoblenergo

Kuleba: Ukraine counts on formation of coalition favorable for development of Ukrainian-German relations

Ukrainian, American military make joint landing

Ukraine registers over 3,000 new cases of COVID-19

Putin-Zelensky contacts not yet possible due to Kyiv's stance - Kremlin

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD