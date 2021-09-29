Zelensky: Preserving memory of Babyn Yar tragedy is our duty to future generations

Future generations must know the truth about the crimes of Nazism so that such tragedies in the history of mankind will never happen again, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy.

"Preserving the memory of the Second World War, in particular the tragedy of Babyn Yar and the Holocaust, is our duty to future generations. Worthy respect for the memory of all those who died is our duty to past generations. Worthy respect for the memory of all those who died is our duty to past generations. And since 2019, we have been doing everything to make Babyn Yar from the territory of oblivion turn into a place of memory. A worthy place in memory of hundreds of thousands of victims killed in 1941-1943," a statement published on Zelensky's Telegram channel on Tuesday says.

According to him, on Wednesday, all Ukrainian schools will host a national lesson dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy.

"The tragedy of Babyn Yar, which happened in Ukraine 80 years ago, should never be repeated. Neither in Ukraine, nor in other parts of Europe. Nowhere in the world. Never again. Eternal memory to all victims of Babyn Yar! Eternal memory to all victims of the Holocaust! Eternal memory to all victims of World War II!" Zelensky said.