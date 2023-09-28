Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Swedish Red Cross implementing response program in Sumy region

Ukrainian Red Cross Society and Swedish Red Cross have signed an agreement on the implementation of a three-year intersectoral response program in Sumy region.

"It [the program] will be implemented within the framework of a three-year partnership until 2026 inclusive and reaches over SEK 75 million," Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) reported on Facebook on Thursday.

The program will help URCS and support the activities of Sumy regional organization of URCS.

The project will help make basic medical care more accessible, especially in remote areas, as well as social services for older people, people with disabilities and lonely people.

The program also provides for the development of local URCS organizations, assistance to rapid response units and provision of URCS cells to issue humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable segments of the population.