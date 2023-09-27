Facts

14:26 27.09.2023

Lithuanian Navy hands over sets of radar equipment to Ukraine

1 min read
Lithuanian Navy hands over sets of radar equipment to Ukraine

Lithuanian Navy handed over sets of radar equipment to the Ukrainian Navy, the Lithuanian military department said.

They stated that the equipment was sent in accordance with the requests of the Ukrainian Navy.

"For Ukraine, which is being destroyed by Russia's war, this radar equipment will be of great importance both for the protection of its territorial waters and for ensuring the safety of its citizens," Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said.

The ministry said they could not disclose the cost and quantity of the equipment being transferred.

Lithuania has formed a new package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 200 million for the period 2024 to 2026.

In addition to regular supplies of military equipment, Lithuania trains Ukrainian military personnel, provides Ukrainians with treatment and rehabilitation, prepares expert consultations, and allocates funds to international funds to support Ukraine.

Tags: #equipment #navy #lithuania

