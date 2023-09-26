Facts

14:38 26.09.2023

AIR FORCE REPORTS MISSILE DANGER ACROSS UKRAINE

1 min read

AIR FORCE REPORTS MISSILE DANGER ACROSS UKRAINE

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU drone drops explosive on power substation in Kursk region – source

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

Budanov: Our goal is to slow down production of Russian weapons

Zelenskyy signs law on resumption of party reports on financial activities, property

Explosion occurred on main gas pipeline in Poltava region

LATEST

SBU drone drops explosive on power substation in Kursk region – source

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

Budanov: Our goal is to slow down production of Russian weapons

Zelenskyy signs law on resumption of party reports on financial activities, property

US Ambassador: Russia continues to attack Ukrainian civilians, in callous attempt to stop Ukraine from supplying food to world

Explosion occurred on main gas pipeline in Poltava region

Zelenskyy signs law on replacing arrest with probation supervision

National Police, State Bureau of Investigation gain access to Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal – NACP

Ukraine's MFA denies info on alleged promise of Germany and France to provide Kyiv with swift accession to EU in exchange for 'overthrow' of Polish govt

Russian Black Sea Fleet not to be able to maintain same level of control in Black Sea – British intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD