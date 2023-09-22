Facts

12:47 22.09.2023

Three ships heading to ports of Odesa to be loaded with agricultural products, iron ore

1 min read
Three new ships are moving towards Ukrainian Black Sea ports along temporary corridors established by the Ukrainian Navy to load more than 127,000 tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products and iron ore, said Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

“Three new vessels are moving towards Ukrainian ports to be loaded with export products. The bulk carriers AZARA, YING HAO 01, ENEIDA confirmed their readiness to use the temporary corridor for civilian ships and are moving towards the ports of Pivdenny and Chornomorsk,” he wrote.

According to Kubrakov, the vessels will be loaded with 127,000 tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products and iron ore, which are sent to China, Egypt, and Spain.

As is known, the first ships to use the temporary corridor established by the Navy for civilian ships were the RESILENT AFRICA and the AROYAT, which were loaded with 20,000 tonnes of agricultural products for the countries of Asia and Africa.

